A murder suspect and his kidnapped baby son die after police shootout in Mississippi

(CNN) A man suspected of double murder and the infant son he kidnapped were killed Monday after an interstate car chase ended in a police shootout in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Law enforcement officials have released little information about the shooting, leaving unanswered questions about attempts to save the child.

The incident began Monday at 11:30 a.m. when the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Baker, Louisiana. There, deputies found Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, fatally shot, the sheriff's office said.

The murder suspect was identified as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith, who was Parker's ex-boyfriend, the sheriff's office said. Smith reportedly fled the scene with his and Parker's 4-month-old son in a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows, the office said.

"Right now our top priority is locating that child safely," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said Monday.

