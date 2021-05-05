Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says

(CNN) Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot, was wrongly terminated, the Atlanta Civil Service Board has ruled.

"We are very excited that the Civil Board says that due process matters," Lance LoRusso, attorney for Garrett Rolfe, told CNN in a statement. He added that Rolfe's reinstatement will likely take some time, but his intentions are to get his client back to work.

CNN has requested comment from the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor's Office but has not heard back.

The fired Atlanta Police officer faces a felony murder charge in the shooting of Brooks last June.

Rolfe is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and one count of criminal damage to property.

Read More