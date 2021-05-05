Orioles pitcher could have had a perfect game, but for one weird baseball rule

(CNN) Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means threw the third no-hitter of the 2021 MLB season Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners -- and might have thrown a perfect game but for one weird baseball rule after a strikeout.

Means struck out 12 Mariners batters and was just one unusual play away from throwing a perfect game.

In the third inning of the game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, Means struck out Mariners batter Sam Haggerty, who swung at a curveball.

The pitch, though, got through the legs of Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, and Haggerty took advantage of an odd baseball rule to make a run for first base.

In baseball's dropped third-strike rule -- "perhaps the strangest rule in professional sports," according to MLB.com -- a batter is allowed to make a run for first base even after striking out if the catcher doesn't catch the pitch before it hits the ground.

