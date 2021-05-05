Australian Cricketers' Association CEO Todd Greenberg (L) and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley (R) speak to the media during a press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground on May 05, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

(CNN) Australian and other overseas cricketers who have been participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are scrambling for ways to leave India as it faces the world's worst Covid-19 outbreak.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will help move Australia's entire IPL "cohort" to the Maldives or Sri Lanka ahead of the weekend, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.

India's governing body for cricket has been working to repatriate all the players, support staff, umpires and commentators as quickly and safely as possible, CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley told reporters during a press conference in Sydney.

"So what we're working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they've been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India," Hockley said.

He added that players would wait outside India for approval to head home, as Australia has banned travelers who have been in the country within the past two weeks.

