Why you might not really need 8 glasses of water per day

(The Conversation) The warmer weather and longer days have inspired reminders to "stay hydrated" and drink eight glasses of water -- or about two liters -- a day.

Water out, water in

As spring unfolds, hydration challenges take root across schools sports and workplaces . These heavily marketed hydration challenges serve to cultivate both camaraderie and friendly competition to ensure that we drink compulsory amounts of water throughout the day.

Hydration and " Gallon Challenges " support the widely held belief that water consumption beyond physiological need -- or thirst -- is healthy.

But this is not so. Individual body water needs -- intake -- are primarily based upon how much water people lose. How much water each person needs to drink mainly depends on three factors

Body weight. Bigger people need more water.

Bigger people need more water. Environmental temperature. When it's hotter, people sweat and lose water.

When it's hotter, people sweat and lose water. Physical activity levels. Increased exercise intensity increases sweat water losses.

Therefore, a "one size fits all" fluid replacement strategy, such as drinking eight glasses of eight ounces of water per day, is inappropriate for everyone.

This means that the moisture contained in foods, especially fresh fruits, sodas, juices, soups, milk, coffee and, yes, even beer, contributes to this daily recommended water requirement. These guidelines go on to suggest that most of the recommended water content can be accomplished without drinking additional cups of plain water.

King kidney

Now, you may be wondering why this is so. After all, you've heard from a lot of people that you need to drink more, more, more.

Because total body water balance, or what we exercise scientists call homeostasis, is complicated, mammals survive by making real-time adjustments at the kidney . That's why when it comes to hydration, our kidneys are king.

This is why when we drink more water than our body needs -- above thirst -- we immediately have to pee out any excess water. Or when we forget our water bottle during practice, we stop peeing to conserve body water. This quick coordinated action between the brain, cranial nerves and kidneys is far more efficient and precise than any phone app, gadget or personalized recommendation available.

Is there anything good to come out of this?

Data suggests that drinking about two liters of water per day reduces kidney stone formation in people with a history of kidney stones and decreases the number of bladder infections in people with a history of bladder infections.

So, do you need to drink eight glasses of water per day? Unless you are thirsty, drinking extra water will probably not offer superior health benefits but probably is not harmful either. However, if kidneys could talk, they would say that hydration challenges represent nothing more than highly marketed peeing contests.