Today, you’ll find a deal on a Mac mini, a discount on Amazon’s first fitness tracker and savings for first responders at Under Armour. All that and more below.

Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden ($59.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

Amazon Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With Best Buy’s one-day deal on an Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden, you can get growing in your own home for just $59.99 — that’s $40 off this hydroponic growing system. With its 10-watt LED grow light, you’ll hardly have to lift a finger — plus, the kit comes with seeds so you can plant your crops ASAP.

Mac mini, 512GB ($799.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

Apple Mac mini

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now the 512GB model is down to $799.99 at Amazon from its regular price of $899.99 — the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now, you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour is the brand behind some of the best activewear and footwear in the game, and now it’s giving back to those customers who have been the most vital during this trying year. Now through May 9, first responders, including health care workers, police, fire and EMT workers, along with educators, active duty military, veterans and military families, can take 40% off their UA purchase. Customers can validate their status via ID.me.

Amazon Halo ($84.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Halo

Amazon’s first-ever fitness tracker is seeing its second-ever discount, just in time to help you with your summer fitness goals. The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to$84.99 in black, blush and gray colors.

In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your voice and body fat percentage (though you have the option to turn off that capability). It’s also screen- and vibration-free to allow for fewer distractions as you go about your day. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ ($79.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

If you’re looking for a blender but you don’t want to spend a fortune, today’s a good day to scoop up the Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ, our pick for best budget blender. Right now it’s even cheaper than usual on Amazon at just $79.99, about $10 down from the price it normally goes for. We were impressed with the Ninja’s ability to whip up soups and smoothies, and with several preset functions (along with your usual high, medium and low settings) it won’t disappoint those looking to mix things up from time to time.

Adidas $50 Gift Card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas $50 Gift Card

Whether you’re in need of a gift for Mom that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB ($675, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Air is the latest device to go on sale, with the rose gold, 10.9-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage up for grabs for just $675 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version). Pick it up from Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Apples Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $227; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access. It would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a mom who loves to DIY — just saying.

Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini ($65.61, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini

Drown out distracting noises with our pick for best sound machine, now a few dollars off on Amazon. The Sound+Sleep Mini is now available in both black and white for just $65.61, the lowest price we’ve seen in about a month. This teardrop-shaped device boasts 48 different soundscapes — the most of any other machine we tested. Plus, it features decent sound quality, precise volume adjustments and timer functions that slowly lower the volume as you drift to sleep. Read more about the Sound+Sleep Mini here.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($319.99 for members, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (our luxury pick for best hair dryer) for $80 off at Best Buy if you sign up for its free membership program. Normally, these dryers go for about $400 (and they’re rarely on sale), so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before they sell out or this promo ends.

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Basics Bulk Batteries (starting at 18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Batteries

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save 25% on packs of rechargeable AA and AAA Amazon Basics batteries — not to mention the amount you’ll save by reusing them over and over as opposed to buying disposable batteries. Or opt to take advantage of a discount on 100- to 300-packs of batteries from Amazon Basics. You’ll never want for power again.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new season with a new mattress. Casper is marking down its bestselling sleep bundles in honor of Mother’s Day. Now through May 11 you can use promo code 30OFF-BUNDLE to get 30% off bundles that include mattresses, bed frames, protectors, pillows, sheets and more — not to mention 60% off final sale items, including a Lunya Sleep Mask, throw blankets and older mattress models.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 ($329, originally $379; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

Baublebar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to Baublebar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Spring Event, with everything on site 20% off with code BB20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste — or your mom’s taste! Don’t forget Mother’s Day is on the horizon, after all. This sale will last through May 9, so choose your baubles from Baublebar while they’re down to these stunningly low prices.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted linens and home items around, and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Birthday Sale, take 20% off sitewide with code BDAY, which will be automatically applied at checkout. This sale is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your bed with a new sheet bundle (opt for the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets) or seasonally appropriate comforter, or take bath time up a notch with a set of plush towels. It’s also worth browsing through Brooklinen’s collection of super-comfy loungewear — the Super-Plush Robe is an especially snuggly option.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $278.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Apple AirPods Max ($532.26, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $532.32 — about $18 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Always Pan, use code GOODTASTE30 ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

