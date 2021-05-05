(CNN) A woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies -- two more than the seven that ultrasounds had detected -- according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Ultrasounds done in Mali and Morocco indicated that Halima Cisse was pregnant with seven children -- but on Tuesday, she gave birth to five girls and four boys, Fanta Siby, Mali's minister of health and social development, said in a statement.

Cisse was admitted to a Moroccan clinic following a two-week stay in a hospital in the Malian capital, Bamako, the statement added.

All children were delivered by C-section, and mother and newborns are doing well, according to Siby.

Morocco's health ministry spokesman, Rachid Koudhari, said he had no knowledge of the multiple births having taken place in one of the country's hospitals, the AFP news agency reported.

