The oldest human burial in Africa was a toddler laid to rest with a pillow

A toddler laid to rest with their head on a pillow in a cave in eastern Kenya is thought to be the oldest human burial ever found in Africa.

The remains of the child, who was between 2 ½ and 3 years old, date back 78,000 years and were found buried at the mouth of the Panga ya Saidi cave, according to new research published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Analysis of the cave sediment and the bones suggested that the burial was intentional and perhaps involved the child's wider community in funeral rites, the authors of the study said, demonstrating that humans at that time were capable of symbolic thought and complex social behavior.

The arrangement of the surviving bone fragments showed that the child was placed lying gently on their right side, with their legs folded and drawn up toward their chest. The researchers also believe that the tiny body was tightly wrapped in a shroud -- perhaps leaves or animal skins -- and the head was supported by something made from a perishable material, possibly a pillow.

The child's burial was found at Panga ya Saidi cave in Kenya at the bottom of this trench.

"This type of movement of the head is usually found in those burials where the head is resting over a pillow or perishable support -- the moment that support disappears, disintegrates, decays, it creates a space below the head and because of gravity the head tilts," said study author María Martinón-Torres, director at the National Research Center on Human Evolution (CENIEH) in Burgos, Spain.

