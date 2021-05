Meteor shower in May 2021: When to see the Eta Aquariids

(CNN) In the early morning hours on Wednesday, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower will shoot streams of light across the sky.

The shower lasts from April 19 to May 28, but the best time to view it is when it peaks before dawn on May 5, according to EarthSky . There may be a sprinkling of meteors on the morning of May 6 as well.

A bright moon can negatively impact the visibility of the meteors, but fortunately, a waning crescent moon will appear in the sky on both May 5 and May 6. The light from the moon shouldn't drastically affect how well stargazers can see the shower, EarthSky said.

The Eta Aquariids will be visible in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, but the view will be better in the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA

Cloud cover may be an issue for some people in the United States hoping to see the meteor shower.

