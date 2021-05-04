Meteor shower in May 2021: When to see the Eta Aquariids

(CNN) In the early morning hours on Wednesday, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower will shoot streams of light across the sky.

A bright moon can negatively impact the visibility of the meteors, but fortunately, a waning crescent moon will appear in the sky on both May 5 and May 6. The light from the moon shouldn't drastically affect how well stargazers can see the shower, EarthSky said.

Cloud cover may be an issue for some people in the United States hoping to see the meteor shower.

Around dawn on May 5, most of the US east of the Mississippi River will see significant cloud cover, said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. Other than some clouds along the central Rocky Mountains and the Northern Plains, the rest of the country should have fairly clear skies, Ward added.

During peak activity, stargazers can expect to see meteors traveling at an average of 44 miles per hour, NASA said.

Viewers should see a number of light trails, but few fireballs, according to the American Meteor Society . Fireballs are brighter than the average meteor and tend to last longer.

The meteors originate from Halley's Comet, the famous comet that only appears once every 76 years, according to NASA . The last time it was spotted in our sky was in 1986, and it won't appear again until 2061.

More meteor showers to see

The Milky Way is seen from the Glacier Point Trailside in Yosemite National Park, California.

The Delta Aquariids are best seen from the southern tropics and will peak between July 28 and 29, when the moon is 74% full.

Interestingly, another meteor shower peaks on the same night -- the Alpha Capricornids. Although this is a much weaker shower, it has been known to produce some bright fireballs during its peak. It will be visible for everyone, regardless of which side of the equator they are on.

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere, when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky's meteor shower outlook

October 8: Draconids

October 21: Orionids

November 4 to 5: South Taurids

November 11 to 12: North Taurids

November 17: Leonids

December 13 to 14: Geminids

December 22: Ursids

Full moons in 2021

Typical of a normal year, there are 12 full moons in 2021. (There were 13 full moons last year, two of which were in October.)

Here are the rest of this year's full moons and their names, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac

May 26 -- Flower moon

June 24 -- Strawberry moon

July 23 -- Buck moon

August 22 -- Sturgeon moon

September 20 -- Harvest moon