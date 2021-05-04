Man charged with setting fire to a historic Catholic church in Southern California

(CNN) A man has been charged with setting on fire a historic Catholic church in Southern California last summer, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The San Gabriel Mission was undergoing renovations to mark its 250th anniversary when a fire broke out July 11 , engulfing the roof and front entrance of the church.

Firefighters forced entry to tame the blaze, breaking parts of the roof and ceiling, officials said. No one was hurt in the fire.

John David Corey, 57, faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of arson of an inhabited structure and first-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday in a statement.

Corey, also known as Joker, is accused of "starting the fire which spread to the to the roof and along the length of the church," prosecutors said in the statement.

