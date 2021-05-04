Olympic boxer charged in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child

(CNN) Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez has been charged with kidnapping and killing a woman who said she was pregnant with his baby, according to court documents.

Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and her unborn child were found dead in the San Jose Lagoon on Saturday. A day later, Verdejo -- who competed in the 2012 Olympics -- was arrested and charged with their kidnapping, carjacking and killing, federal court documents show.

CNN has reached out to Verdejo's attorneys for comment.

"I commend our partners in the FBI, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, and the Puerto Rico Department of Justice for their dedicated and tireless efforts that led to the charges and arrest of the defendant," said US Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. "We will continue working towards the ending of gender-based violence, and we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the victim."

Though some of the charges carry a maximum penalty of death, it is unknown if federal prosecutors will pursue the death penalty in this case.

