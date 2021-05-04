Ohio State offers settlements in five more sex abuse victim cases involving former school doctor Richard Strauss

(CNN) Some of the alleged abuse victims of former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss could get more than $250,000 as part of an individual settlement program for survivors involved in five active legal cases, according to a recent court filing by the university.

In a notice of intent filed with the United States District Court Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division on Monday, the university outlined some of the details of the program.

"Ohio State has condemned Strauss' conduct and the university's failure at the time to prevent the abuse, and has expressed its regret and sincere apologies to each person who endured or has been impacted by Strauss' abuse," the notice of intent said. "Despite the time-barred nature of the plaintiffs' legal claims, Ohio State has attempted to reconcile and restore the bond between itself and its former students and alumni who were impacted by Strauss, and join with them in the healing process."

An independent report commissioned by the university in 2019 concluded that Strauss "sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients" while he worked for the university between 1978 and his voluntary retirement in 1998. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

"Through the new Strauss Individual Settlement Program, the university is committed to providing an average settlement amount of up to $252,551 to individual survivors involved in five of the active cases against Ohio State," university spokesperson Benjamin Johnson told CNN on Tuesday.

Read More