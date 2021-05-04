The NYPD hate crimes unit is investigating after two more assaults on Asian Americans

(CNN) The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two attacks on Asian Americans that occurred over the weekend, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

A woman in her 50's and a teen were assaulted on the same day, the NYPD said..

The latest attacks come as the city has seen an uptick in bias crimes against Asians this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.

During that period, 17 arrests were made, according to the data.

In comparison, the NYPD dashboard shows 28 anti-Asian incidents in all of 2020, with 23 arrests.

