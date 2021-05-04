Judge postpones Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial until the fall in light of new charges

(CNN) A federal judge on Monday agreed to delay until the fall the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to provide the defense team more time to prepare for the additional charges against the former girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein,

Maxwell faces sex-trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming a 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein.

Federal prosecutors filed the charges in March , alleging that Maxwell and Epstein recruited the underage girl to perform massages that became sexual at Epstein's Palm Beach residence. In exchange, they paid her hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter, prosecutors have alleged.

The trial was set to begin in July. That changed Monday when U.S District Judge Alison Nathan postponed it for the fall.