Wildlife officials find human remains in bears suspected of killing a woman in Colorado

(CNN) Human remains were found in the stomachs of two black bears suspected of killing a woman in southwestern Colorado, state wildlife officials said.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead on Friday in Durango, and bear scat and hair was found at the scene. Officials later found three bears -- a mother and her two yearling bears -- near the woman's mauled body and euthanized them to keep them from attacking humans again, said Cory Chick , Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region manager.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife pathologist who performed necropsies on the three bears said nothing looked abnormal -- all three bears were healthy, with adequate fat stores and no signs of disease, according to a news release from the agency.

But two of the bears -- the mother and one of the yearlings -- had human remains in their stomachs, the wildlife agency said.

It's not clear yet why the bears consumed human remains, but bears can grow aggressive if humans are "in the way" of their food sources, Chick said.

