Woman arrested at Atlanta airport for smuggling cocaine in shoes

(CNN) A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for attempting to smuggle three pounds of cocaine hidden in the soles of seven pairs of shoes, customs officials said Tuesday.

"Shoes are made for walking and not smuggling narcotics," US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release

The Georgia woman, who wasn't named, was returning from Jamaica on Sunday when agents pulled her aside for further inspection, according to the news release. It did not say why she was flagged.

Upon examination of her bags, officers found a white powdery substance concealed in the bottoms of seven pairs of shoes, the news release says. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine, the release said.

In images shared by CBP, the shoes, ranging from sneakers to sandals and even a pair of wedges, are arranged on a table after officers took them apart. In the sole of each shoe and inserted in the heel of the wedge, a package of cocaine can be seen.

