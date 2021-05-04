Meghan to publish children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

London, UK (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will soon publish her first children's book -- and it is inspired by her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The book, titled "The Bench," is "about the special bond between father and son -- as seen through a mother's eyes" and will be released on June 8, a press statement said Tuesday.

"Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex's debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," the statement said.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, said. "That poem became this story."

"The Bench" will be published next month.

Meghan added that award-winning artist Christian Robinson provided watercolor illustrations for the book, designed to show the "warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life."

