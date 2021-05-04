'It's like having a concussion,' says Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier of lingering Covid-19 side effects

(CNN) Boston Celtics wing Evan Fournier has compared the long-term side effects of Covid-19 to a concussion, saying he has "been feeling really weird" weeks after contracting the virus.

Fournier was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Celtics in March, but admitted he has been struggling with focus and depth perception as he continues to recover from the virus.

"It's like I have a concussion," 28-year-old Fournier told reporters after the Celtics' 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

"Right now, it's actually doing a little bit better. But at first it's like the bright lights were bothering my eyes and my vision was blurry and everything was just going too fast for me.

