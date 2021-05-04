officer daniel hodges
CNN
officer daniel hodges
Now playing
01:08
DC officer seen crushed in doorway speaks out
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates introduce the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates introduce the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)
Now playing
00:31
Bill and Melinda Gates end their marriage
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:02
Bush warns GOP: This says we basically want to be extinct
AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:00
Liz Cheney hits back at Trump: 2020 election was not stolen
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty speaks with voters in Virginia to gauge their responses to President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs plans.
CNN
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty speaks with voters in Virginia to gauge their responses to President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs plans.
Now playing
03:33
Virginia voters react to Biden's $4 trillion economic pitch
Oregon State Legislature
Now playing
01:34
Video shows protesters enter state Capitol after lawmaker opens door
Now playing
05:05
GOP leader's 'head-spinning' comments show Trump's hold on party
CNN
Now playing
03:30
Trump border wall sites have become ghost-like
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is asking schools to stop using the 1619 Project, a curriculum aimed at reframing US history around the date of August 1619 when the first slave ship arrived to what would become the US. CNN's Brianna Keiler spoke with the project's founder Nikole Hannah-Jones to get her reaction.
CNN/Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is asking schools to stop using the 1619 Project, a curriculum aimed at reframing US history around the date of August 1619 when the first slave ship arrived to what would become the US. CNN's Brianna Keiler spoke with the project's founder Nikole Hannah-Jones to get her reaction.
Now playing
03:16
1619 Project founder responds to Mitch McConnell
CBS' 'Face the Nation'
Now playing
03:45
GOP senator on why he is hopeful about Congress passing police reform bill
Now playing
01:15
Watch the Perseverance rover's first footage of Mars
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Giuliani did an on-camera interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion before talking to other journalists about Vice President Joe Biden and the news that Russian intelligence may have paid Taliban operatives to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Giuliani did an on-camera interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion before talking to other journalists about Vice President Joe Biden and the news that Russian intelligence may have paid Taliban operatives to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Now playing
03:33
Media outlets retract story about Rudy Giuliani being warned by FBI
Now playing
01:00
Astronauts splash down after record-setting mission
Oneida Casino shooting Wisconsin
WLUK
Oneida Casino shooting Wisconsin
Now playing
00:41
2 killed at Wisconsin casino shooting
Salt Lake Tribune
Now playing
03:58
Sen. Mitt Romney booed while speaking at Utah GOP convention
MOONSTRUCK, Olympia Dukakis, 1987. (c) MGM/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
MGM/Everett Collection
MOONSTRUCK, Olympia Dukakis, 1987. (c) MGM/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Now playing
00:46
Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
(CNN) —  

The Justice Department is preparing to offer guilty plea deals to four Capitol rioters who are accused of trapping police in a tunnel and attacking them with chemical sprays and firecrackers.

Federal prosecutors said at a court hearing Tuesday that their supervisors recently approved plea offers in the case, which revolves around one of the most violent clashes from January 6. A viral video of the incident shows a police officer shouting in pain while getting crushed in a doorway.

The plea deals will be offered “in the very near future,” prosecutor Jocelyn Bond said.

Four men were charged in this case: Patrick McCaughey of Connecticut, David Judd of Texas, Christopher Quaglin from New Jersey and Tristan Stevens from Florida. They pleaded not guilty.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Related Article Justice Department releases video of attack on Capitol Police officer

Federal Judge Trevor McFadden ordered McCaughey’s release from jail during Tuesday’s hearing, saying that there isn’t enough proof that he attacked police, even though he clearly “committed various crimes” at the Capitol that day. Prosecutors specifically accused the other defendants of using chemical sprays, firecrackers and riot shields to assault officers, and two of them are still in jail.

This is one of many cases from the Capitol insurrection that is moving toward plea negotiations. So far, more than 400 people have been charged, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty.