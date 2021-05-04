Jose Mourinho named new AS Roma coach

(CNN) Jose Mourinho has been named by AS Roma as the new coach of the Serie A team.

The 58-year-old Potuguese, who has won 25 trophies in his managerial career, was sacked by Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur last month.

"We are thrilled and delighted to welcome José Mourinho into the AS Roma family," said Roma President Dan Friedkin and Vice-President Ryan Friedkin in a statement.

Mourinho will take charge of Roma ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Roma announced earlier on Tuesday that current coach Paulo Fonseca will leave his role at the end of the current campaign.

