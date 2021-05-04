(CNN) —

After a year of not seeing much more than the walls of our home, it’s understandable to be excited about the prospect of gallivanting around the globe again. If your mom has been yearning to travel again, why not gift her something this Mother’s Day that brings a bit of that wanderlust to her? From travel guides to virtual experiences to the best travel accessories, we’ve rounded up some amazing things that are perfect for the mom who’s itching to travel again.

Looking for more Mother’s Day ideas? Check out our guides to Etsy gifts, gifts for cool moms, Target gifts and flower delivery.

Airbnb Experiences Chouquete French Baking Class From Paris (starting at $13 per person; airbnb.com)

Airbnb Airbnb Experiences Chouquete French Baking Class From Paris

If your mom is eager for the cultural experiences that come with traveling the globe, gift her a similar experience right at home through Airbnb. We’re interested in this chouquete French baking class taught live from the heart of Paris. Bon appétit.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

Don’t let the fear of losing her valuables distract her from the fun adventures awaiting. If she can’t wait to get back to exploring, gift her an Apple AirTag to track just about anything on the go. We tested it ourselves and think it’s absolutely worth it for someone who’s already an Apple user.

Allbirds Tree Dashers ($125; allbirds.com)

Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers

She’ll need an ultra-comfy pair of shoes to run through the airport or survive a day’s worth of walking tours. We tested the brand ourselves and found that Allbirds shoes are incredibly comfortable. One reviewer shared that these “are easy to slip on and off,” which we know to be an essential quality for a good airport shoe.

Away The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Carry-On

A good carry-on suitcase is the start to an amazing trip. This version by Away (which we named the best carry-on of 2021) would make an amazing gift for the mom who’s in the market for luggage that’s durable, secure and easy to maneuver. Gift the version that features a removable battery that makes keeping your electronics charged incredibly convenient.

Cabeau Evolution S3 ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cabeau Evolution S3

All travel pillows aren’t created equal — and we know because we spent weeks testing them. The Cabeau Evolution S3 was the clear winner for being firm to support the head and neck while being super soft and portable. This will be a game changer.

Uncommon Goods Travel Stub Diary ($14.95; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Travel Stub Diary

What better way to prep for her next adventure than reminisce on her favorite past travels? If she’s feeling sentimental this year, gift her this travel stub diary to store everything from ticket stubs to maps to brochures.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag (starting at $95; dagnedover.com)

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

The Landon Carryall Bag is a truly versatile tote to take your mom from work to gym and straight through TSA. For travel, we’d recommend getting the medium size that can fit a 13-inch laptop, a change of clothes and even a water bottle. This top-rated bag also features a trolley sleeve to attach it to her suitcase.

Ms. Chi Potstickers and Dumplings Combo Pack (starting at $99; goldbelly.com)

Goldbelly Ms. Chi Potstickers and Dumplings Combo Pack

What’s on the menu for Mother’s Day dinner? We’d recommend an entrée from one of America’s best restaurants. If your mom’s a fan of Chinese American cuisine, we’d go for this potstickers and dumplings dish by “Top Chef” alum Shirley Chung’s Ms. Chi, a Los Angeles-based café.

Homesick Brazil Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Homesick Brazil Candle

Infusing your home with the scents of a certain destination is a great way to immerse yourself in the culture right at home. This candle features notes of orange, mango and sweet sugarcane that one reviewer said brought them “a bit of Brazil to [their] home” after having to cancel a recent trip.

Get Up Close With Wild Animals in Costa Rica at the Toucan Rescue Ranch ($27.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Get up-close with wild animals in Costa Rica at the Toucan Rescue Ranch

An up-close look at owls, parrots, sloths, spider monkeys and more is sure to put a bright smile on your mom’s face. Gift her this virtual tour of Costa Rica’s Toucan Rescue Ranch for a quick trip to the wild side.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set (starting at $269; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

The bedding is arguably the best part of the hotel stay. There’s something so special about climbing into bed after a long day of exploring and having fun. Gift her a similar experience right at home with this sheet set by Brooklinen, which we named the softest linens.

Sur La Table Online Small Plates: Spanish Tapas ($29 per seat; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Sur La Table Online Small Plates: Spanish Tapas

Help her learn more about worldly cuisines with an online cooking course. We have our eyes on this Spanish tapas class that’s sure to make your mom ready for a European getaway.

Aurate Travel Pouch ($100; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Travel Pouch

Traveling doesn’t mean she has to leave her jewelry at home. Gift her this jewelry case that’s designed for a person on the go. It’s compact to fit in the smallest nooks of her carry-on, yet it includes spots for all types of jewelry.

Babbel Language Software (starting at $6.95 per month; babbel.com)

Babbel Babbel

Has your mom expressed interest in learning a new language — whether she’s looking to travel there this year or not? Help her start learning with Babbel’s language software that teaches through realistic scenarios and interactive dialogues.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Crewneck Sweater ($50; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane The Organic Cotton Crewneck Sweater

She’ll need a quality sweater to sport on a chilly flight or to remind her of the comforts of home while she’s away. This one by Everlane is made of lightweight organic cotton that’s relaxed and breathable.

Uncommon Goods Wanderlust Puzzle ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Wanderlust Puzzle

Available in six different destinations, this wanderlust puzzle is sure to get your mom excited to travel again. At 1,000 pieces, it’s both challenging and fun.

Anker PowerCore 13000 ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker PowerCore 13000

The thought of roaming through the airport or some foreign city frantically searching for an outlet is anxiety-inducing. Any traveler will benefit from a portable charger like this Anker PowerCore 13000, which we named the best overall portable charger for its charging capacity and ability to charge two devices simultaneously.

Lonely Planet Africa Travel Guide (starting at $24.49; lonelyplanet.com)

Lonely Planet Lonely Planet Africa Travel Guide

No better time than the present to study up on your upcoming destinations. Gift her a Lonely Planet travel guide that will help her learn more about the region and plan her trip accordingly.