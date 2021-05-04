(CNN) —

While one might presume a bed would cost a small fortune, we’re here to tell you that’s blessedly not the case. Mega home e-tailer Wayfair, for example, currently has more than 25,000 bed options that start at less than a hundred bucks.

Sorting through that virtual sea of options is daunting, but there’s no need to worry, because we looked through and found 15 of our favorite bed frames so you don’t have to. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your master suite or add some luxe refinement to a guest room, one of these surprisingly affordable beds will surely fit the bill.

Mercury Row Avey Platform Bed (starting at $135.99, originally starting at $150.35; wayfair.com)

Mercury Row Avey Platform Bed

If you’re looking for a bed chock-full of clean lines, the Avey is your answer. Made from steel swathed in a black finish, the bed is ultra sturdy and has a full 12 inches of clearance for underneath storage. It comes in twin, full, queen and king sizes and has an excellent 4.7-star rating from more than a whopping 13,000 reviewers.

Ivy Bronx Kirtley Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $214.64; wayfair.com)

Ivy Bronx Kirtley Upholstered Standard Bed

We’re going to go ahead and call this bed exactly what it is: a showstopper. Available in navy and light blue, the velvet-esque diamond-tufted bed oozes regal charm. Plus, it comes in sizes from twin all the way up to California king. More to know: A box spring is required, and the bed comes with 8 inches of underneath clearance.

Three Posts Mirfield Platform Bed (starting at $160.52, originally $307.00; wayfair.com)

Three Posts Mirfield Platform Bed

Traditional and eye-catching all at once, this steel bed comprises both a headboard and footboard with a curved crest design that is simply beautiful. We love the spindle-style rails and the finial tops marking each leg post. Plus, with an included slat kit, you don’t need an additional box spring.

Grain Wood Furniture Montauk Solid Wood Bed (starting at $426.24, originally starting at $499.99; wayfair.com)

Grain Wood Furniture Montauk Solid Wood Bed

As its name suggests, this bed would be right at home in Montauk, but given its rustic farmhouse vibe, we think it will look equally as stately in your house, wherever that may be. Available in five stains, the bed is crafted from solid pinewood and features lots of distressed details, making it look like you commissioned it from a local artisan.

Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $168.32, originally starting at $187.99; wayfair.com)

Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed

We’re going to call this bed “traditional glam,” because that’s just what it is. Mixing old-school details like shiny nailhead trim and button tufting with modern, clean lines and colors (it’s available in gray, beige and navy), the bed will be perfect for anyone who’s preferred aesthetic mixes old and new. More to know: A box spring is required, and reviewers noted a low-profile option will allow you to see more of the headboard.

Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed (starting at $207.52, originally starting at $308; wayfair.com)

Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed

Available in five finishes — white, black, gold, gray and light blue — this metal slat platform bed from design gurus Cortney and Robert Novogratz is an incredible deal with even the king size coming in around $200. We love the finial design details on the headboard and footboard, and the clean, modern feel of the bed.

Zipcode Design Colby Tufted Upholstered Bed (starting at $179.99; wayfair.com)

Zipcode Design Colby Tufted Upholstered Bed

Sleek and stylish, this upholstered bed sits atop slightly tapered legs, giving off a modern silhouette. We love the channel-tufted headboard and the fact that it doesn’t require a box spring. It comes in sizes from twin to king and touts a 4.8-star rating from over 18,000 reviews.

Zipcode Design Pomfret Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed (starting at $154.46, originally starting at $355; wayfair.com)

Zipcode Design Pomfret Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed

Pretty enough to elevate your master suite but also functional enough to service your guest room, the Pomfret upholstered bed is pretty much guaranteed to look gorgeous wherever it lands. Available in four hues — dark gray, denim blue, beige and light gray — the bed will align perfectly with the farmhouse-style design aesthetic that is so hot right now. More to know: With just 2.75 inches of under-bed clearance, storage isn’t an option.

Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed (starting at $129.49, originally starting at $189; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed

This stylish metal bed comes in four finishes — black, white, bronze and gold — which gives you a whole lot of options for your room’s decor. Want something sedate that blends with the details you already have? Go with the black or bronze. Looking for something that makes a big splash? Gold is the answer.

Willa Arlo Interiors Alcantara Diamond Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $742.49, originally starting at $1,124.99; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Alcantara Diamond Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed

Like something you’d find in a fancy hotel, this luxe upholstered bed will immediately up the glam factor in your room. Available in 11 velvety colors — from canary yellow to a muted cocoa — the bed features hand-finished diamond tufting and a wingback headboard, both of which lend to the stately aesthetic that is deserving of its higher price point. More to know: It requires a box spring.

Hashtag Home Mendez Upholstered Panel Standard Bed (starting at $157.32, originally starting at $243.00; wayfair.com)

Hashtag Home Mendez Upholstered Panel Standard Bed

Contemporary and crisp, this ultra-modern bed is also as simple as can be, with a panel headboard and a streamlined frame. Mendez comes in three broody hues and is practically begging to belong in a bachelor pad. More to know: It requires a box spring, though multiple reviewers opted to instead place plywood onto the frame for the mattress to rest upon.

Zipcode Design Leonard Upholstered Low-Profile Platform Bed (starting at $219.99, originally starting at $237.80; wayfair.com)

Zipcode Design Leonard Upholstered Low-Profile Platform Bed

Akin to something you’d find in a lavish Hamptons home, this upholstered stunner has a linen-like texture that, up close, feels utterly luxurious. Tufted with buttons, the bed is streamlined and beachy, thanks to its light cream hue. More to know: With only 6 inches of underneath clearance, you can have low-profile storage options.

Grain Wood Furniture Shaker Platform Bed (starting at $339.99, originally starting at $380.04; wayfair.com)

Grain Wood Furniture Shaker Platform Bed

Made of 100% pine sourced from renewable forests, this Shaker-style bed is the perfect mix of modern and traditional design. Available in espresso, cherry and walnut stains, the bed is solid and sturdy, with reviewers saying it takes about two hours to assemble.

Finnigan Tufted Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed (starting at $135.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Finnigan Tufted Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed

Designed with inspiration from midcentury furniture, this bed is perfect for anyone who loves to bring traditional and modern design into their home. With a rectangular headboard created from upholstered polyester, it is filled with foam for additional padding and comfort.

Kelly Clarkson Home Page Standard Bed (starting at $365.49; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Page Standard Bed

Sleek, stylish and supportive are a few of many compliments this bed has received in the review section. With a steel frame, the design was curated to fit guest and master bedrooms alike that have a farmhouse or French cottage style. The slatted design provides a simple, open look that refreshes your mind to look at and your body to rest in.