May the Fourth, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, has finally arrived. And fortunately, you won’t have to look far, far away for deals and freebies on some of our favorite “Star Wars” merch.

Amazon is a mainstay for, well, everything. And fortunately for May the Fourth, there’s plenty of “Star Wars” to go around. You’ll find a range of one-day deals on apparel, toys and other intergalactic gear. Plus, you’ll find some savings on the coveted items listed below.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Fire TV Voice Remote Cover, Bounty Blue ($16.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com

Star Wars The Mandalorian Fire TV Voice Remote Cover, Grogu Green ($16.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com

Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote + The Mandalorian Remote Cover, Bounty Blue ($56.98, originally $58.98; amazon.com

Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote + The Mandalorian Remote Cover, Grogu Green ($56.98, originally $58.98; amazon.com

Trends International 24x36 Star Wars-Endor Premium Wall Poster ($17.76, originally $19.99; amazon.com

Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber ($169.14, originally $199.99; amazon.com

In celebration of May 4, Otterbox is offering 15% off its fleet of “Star Wars” cases. And while they may not be enough to keep The Child safe, they’re more than a match for drops, scuffs and scratches.

And wouldn’t you know it, this is the way…to deck out your phone with a Star Wars Mandalorian Collection case for a swath of Apple, Samsung, Google and LG devices. For example, there’s the adorable iPhone Symmetry Series Case: The Child Expressions starting at $42.45, originally $49.95. Featured are six distinct emotions expressed by Baby Yoda, available for iPhone 7/iPhone 8 up to Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And Otterbox isn’t done yet — there are plenty of other “Star Wars” styles worth checking out. That includes this Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case bearing the Darth Vader’s ominous visage for $46.70, originally $54.95. When you’ve found the page for your phone among the links below, you can select more styles like an epic Kylo Ren Graphic or the more light hearted Droid Scramble Graphic.

If you’re looking to double down on your fandom of the galactic saga, PopSocket has plenty of PopSockets and PopGrips to compliment your case. These range from signs of your rebellion or imperial allegiance to portraits of Mando in action. And today only, all of PopSocket’s Star Wars offerings are 20% off.

Instead of traveling lightyears to your local game stores, take a look at what Gamestop has to offer this May 4. You could pick up something small like Mystery Minis: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Blind Box Figure for $4.24, originally $4.99. Or, you can take over the system with Monopoly Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition for $50.99, originally $59.99. Of course, since this is gamestop, let’s start with the video games.

If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars: Squadrons, you probably live in a distant star system. Or, you were just waiting for a juicy May the Fourth sale to save some credits. Well, now’s your chance to pick up both titles at 50% off for Xbox One or Playstation 4.

The next best thing you can find at Gamestop is “Star Wars” merch, like action figures, plushes and more. Heck, there’s even a Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster for $29.74, originally $34.99, so you can show those rebels who’s boss.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger with AC Adapter ($42.49, originally $49.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars Bounty Hunters Celebrate the Saga Action Figure Set 5 Pack ($21.24, originally $29.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars The First Order Celebrate the Saga Action Figure Set 4 pack ($21.24, originally $29.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars Electronic Lightsaber ($12.74, originally $14.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bitty Boomer Bluetooth Speaker ($16.99, originally $19.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Speeder Ride and Buttons The Bounty Collection Figure 2 Pack ($16.99, originally $19.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pram and Necklace The Bounty Collection Series 2 Figure 2 Pack ($16.99, originally $19.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Talking Plush ($21.24, originally $24.99; gamestop.com

We used the force to sense a number of Funko Pop! deals on offer right now from Gamestop. Among them is a Pop! Deluxe figure of Mando on his faithful Blurrg going for $21.24, originally $24.99.

Pop! Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Babu Frik ($29.74, originally $34.99; gamestop.com

Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian with The Child ($29.74, originally $34.99; gamestop.com

Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian with The Child on a Bantha ($25.49, originally $29.99; gamestop.com

Pop! Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Leia Organa Bespin ($10.19, originally $11.99; gamestop.com

Pop! Games: Star Wars: Battlefront Yoda Hooded ($10.19, originally $11.99; gamestop.com

With May the Fourth upon us, it’s never been a better time to revisit classic “Star Wars” titles, or see the newer movies for the first time. And Best Buy’s offering discounts on the whole saga so you can learn some Jedi tricks from any one of the Skywalkers. Plus, they’re all 4K Ultra HD and include a digital copy for download.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: A New Hope” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

“Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” ($16.99, originally $22.99; bestbuy.com

Don’t ride off on your landspeeder yet. Not only can you pick up the movies from Best Buy, but you can immerse yourself in the world with the games, too. And at a substantial discount.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order ($14.99, originally $39.99; bestbuy.com

Star Wars: Squadrons ($16.99, originally $39.99; bestbuy.com

We’d be remiss not to throw in some Lego promos offered by Best Buy, too. These products below will earn you a digital $10 gift card with your purchase.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet ($69.99; bestbuy.com

Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet ($49.99; bestbuy.com

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid ($59.99; bestbuy.com

And for younglings and adults alike, here are a few more products that grant a digital $5 gift card with your purchase.

Star Wars The Black Series Jar Jar Binks ($29.99; bestbuy.com

Star Wars The Black Series Battle Droid ($24.99; bestbuy.com

Star Wars Mission Fleet Han Solo Millennium Falcon ($36.99, originally $39.99; bestbuy.com

Plus, there are a range of toys, plushes and other Star Wars action figures marked down for today’s big event.

We’re not expecting you to serve up a frog as a snack, but no meal is complete without some “Star Wars” accoutrement. W&P is a great place for Padawons and Jedi alike to find quality kitchen gear.

Six-Piece Star Wars Baking Set ($48, originally $60; wandpdesign.com

Darth Vader Baking Mat ($16, originally $20; wandpdesign.com

Star Wars Rolling Pin ($32, originally $40; wandpdesign.com

Adorning your home with the finest “Star Wars” wares can cost more than beskar steel. Fortunately, Ruggable is running their rugs at 15% off with the promo code MT4. Just enter it at checkout to reap the benefits on items like the Dark Side Damask Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com). Every rug has a wide variety of sizes, and most have color options. Plus, you can always throw in a rug pad, starting at $29. Don’t worry, these products are 100% Chewbacca fur-free.

The Rebellion Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Rogue Squadron Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Darth Vader Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Corellian Ikat Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Star Wars Blue Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

TIE Fighter Houndstooth Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Star Wars Toile Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Star Wars Armada Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

Smugglers Geo R2D2 Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

The Saga Delft Blue Rug (starting at $80.75, originally $95; ruggable.com

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.