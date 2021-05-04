(CNN) —

On a budget but still want to show mom how much you care? Shop our list of sweet, thoughtful and affordable Mother’s Day gifts below, all of which ring up at under $25. Looking for more ideas? Check out our gifts for every type of mom, jewelry gifts, unique gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and flower delivery guide.

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Revitalizing Cuticle Oil ($8.97, originally $13.98; amazon.com)

Frequent handwashing can leave cuticles dry and brittle. Pamper your mom with this lightweight, ultra-moisturizing oil boasting near 5-star status from a combined 47,000-plus reviews (read here about how we spot fake Amazon reviews). Made with skin-softening milk and honey, it’ll keep her nails happy between salon trips.

LongBay Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $16.95; amazon.com)

These bestselling slippers have everything a mom could want in a pair of house shoes: memory foam for squishy support, terry cloth lining for coziness and waterproof rubber soles for quick trips outside to fetch the mail or paper.

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag ($25; amazon.com)

Made from ripstop fabric and with enough space for all the essentials, this stylish crossbody bag from Adidas is perfect for the mom who’s always got her hands full.

Wittsy Glassware ‘My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug’ ($16.97; amazon.com)

Get your mom a clever mug to cement your place in the family hierarchy…

MignonandMignon Personalized Pet Necklace ($19.99; amazon.com)

…or a sweet necklace personalized with the likeness of her actual favorite child.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best sleep mask of 2021 isn’t just super soft and comfortable; it also features an ingenious nose wire that we found to totally block out light — so your mom can get a good night’s sleep.

Aquis Original Hair Towel ($21.99; amazon.com)

Ultra-absorbent microfiber soaks up water like a sponge and cuts down on drying time, making this towel a great gift for the mom who’s grown her hair out over the past year. Its waffle weave is also gentler on hair than regular terry cloth towels, which translates to less breakage and frizz.

Tea Drops Herbal Tea Sampler ($15.40; amazon.com)

Tell Mom to add one of these innovative “tea drops” to boiling water, stir and voilà! She’ll have a perfect cup of tea with 20% less waste than traditional tea bags. This sampler pack comes with lightly sweetened matcha, rose Earl Grey, citrus ginger and peppermint drops.

Barnyard Designs Herb Pot Planter Set ($19.95; amazon.com)

This set is perfect for the mom who got into growing her own herbs over the past year (or, at least, kept meaning to). This three-piece planter set comes in six lovely colors and, unlike many decorative pots, has predrilled drainage holes to prevent things like root rot.

Zormy 2 Bottle Insulated Wine Tote Bag ($21.89, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

With an adjustable shoulder strap and enough space to keep two 750-milliliter bottles chilled for hours, this insulated tote is an excellent companion for Mom’s relaxing beach days and park picnics.

Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($15.90; amazon.com)

A no-brainer for Mother’s Day, this journal’s simple yet sweet prompts make it easy to tell Mom what she means to you.

MelodySusie Scented Candles ($19.59; amazon.com)

Add to your mom’s fancy candle collection with one of these highly rated aromatherapy sets, which come in three different scent combinations: floral (jasmine, lily, freesia and rosemary), refreshing (lemon, linen, peppermint and cinnamon) or relaxing (gardenia, jasmine, lavender and vanilla).

Chillout Life Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler ($10.95; amazon.com)

This 12-ounce tumbler comes in a huge array of colors and promises to keep your mom’s beverage of choice chilled for nine hours or piping hot for three.

Truff Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com)

For the mom who’s looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, this black-truffle-infused hot sauce — a favorite among hot sauce experts we previously spoke to — will add a delicious kick to everything from tacos to mac and cheese.

Inteye Organic Bath Bombs, Set of 24 ($24.80; amazon.com)

Made with nourishing coconut oil and infused with scents like lavender, rose, lemon and mint, these organic bath bombs will transform the bathroom into a relaxing spa. As one helpful reviewer notes, they’re also great for getting kids to enjoy bath time!

Brooks & Jess Designs Mama Bear Mug ($22.95; amazon.com)

This adorable ceramic mug is dishwasher-safe, comes in three colors and, most importantly, holds extra coffee to fuel Mom’s extra-busy days.

Lomao Flannel Throw Blanket ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Boasting more than 11,000 positive reviews, this ultra-soft microfiber throw blanket comes in 16 colors and is also machine-washable.

Cocod’or Preserved Flower Reed Diffuser ($18.99; amazon.com)

Scents like peony, lavender, peach, black cherry and cotton make this pressed flower diffuser smell as lovely as it looks.