Kachin rebels shoot down military helicopter as parcel bomb kills 5 in central Myanmar

An ethnic rebel group in Myanmar's mountainous north claimed to have shot down a military helicopter, and at least one parcel bomb went off in another part of the country, as fighting intensified following the coup.

On Monday, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) said it had shot down a military helicopter near the town of Moemauk in Kachin province after days of military air raids.

"The military council launched air strikes in that area since around 8 or 9 this morning ... using jet fighters and also fired shots using a helicopter so we shot back at them," said spokesman Naw Bu by telephone.

He declined to say what weapons were used.

A resident in the area, who declined to be named, said by telephone that four people had died in hospital after artillery shells hit a monastery in the village.

