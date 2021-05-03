Missouri woman discovers WWII military device in her backyard

(CNN) A Missouri woman found more than weeds poking out of the soil in her yard this weekend.

Pamela Coffey told CNN that she was just about to take lunch break from doing yard work on Saturday when she spotted a small metal object jutting out from the soil under her feet.

That's when she discovered what she later identified -- with help from the internet -- as a WWII mortar.

Coffey, who moved to the property 16 months ago, said that the unusually shaped object -- which was covered in dirt and grime and was about the size of her hand -- had some weight to it.

Pamela Coffey holds the object she found while working in the yard.

"I put it on my counter and walked away from it for an hour," she said. "I then decided to wash it off in the sink and saw some writing on it."

