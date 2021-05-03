A rapidly growing southern California fire forced 500 evacuations, officials say

(CNN) About 500 residents were evacuated from a San Diego County campground over the weekend as officials work to contain a rapidly growing wildfire.

But since the fire's start, weather conditions only helped fuel the spread of the blaze.

The fire was about 40 acres, officials said.

Less than two hours later, fire officials said the blaze was about 1,200 acres, adding three structures had been destroyed.

By Sunday morning, the fire had more than doubled to 2,900 acres.

"Strong winds of 40-60 mph were observed overnight," officials said early Sunday.

Shelter Valley is more than 70 miles northeast of San Diego.