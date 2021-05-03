Landmark trial with drug distributors over the opioid crisis begins in West Virginia federal court

(CNN) A trial involving three major prescription opioid distributors began Monday in federal court in West Virginia, the outcome of which could set the tone for future litigation related to the nationwide opioid crisis.

Cabell County and its county seat the City of Huntington say the three co-defendants -- McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health -- created a public nuisance with the ongoing opioid epidemic by failing to monitor, divert and report suspicious orders under the Controlled Substances Act.

Between 2006 and 2014, the three companies distributed a combined total of over 57 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone to the community of about 100,000 people, with AmerisourceBergen sending the most -- 36 million doses, the complaint alleges.

Representatives for Cardinal Health declined to comment to CNN on Monday. McKesson Corporation officials did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

AmerisourceBergen said in a statement to CNN that it is not responsible for the mass prescription of prescription opioids to consumers.

