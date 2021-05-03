24/7 subway service to resume in NYC as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ease Covid restrictions

(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that subway service in New York City will return to a 24/7 schedule on May 17 as the state and neighbors New Jersey and Connecticut open up their economies by lifting most curfews and capacity restrictions at restaurants and other businesses.

About a year ago, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority began shutting down the subway from 1-5 a.m. daily so that subway cars could be deep cleaned.

Cuomo emphasized that these procedures will remain.

"Subway trains have never been cleaner than they are now," Cuomo said at a news conference.

Beginning May 19, most Covid-19 capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area, including at retail establishments, food services and gyms, the governors announced in a joint news release.

