A good Samaritan jumped into water and saved an infant who fell out of a car, authorities say

(CNN) At least eight people were taken to hospitals Sunday after a crash that left a car dangling off the guardrail of a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities say.

Fire and police units were dispatched to the bridge a little after 2:45 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release.

Arriving authorities found one vehicle half over the guardrail and multiple people injured, the department said.

"During the collision, one pediatric patient was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay," it added.

That's when a good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue -- by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.

