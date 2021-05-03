Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
02:01
New details emerge about investigation into Giuliani
Oregon State Legislature
Now playing
01:34
Video shows protesters enter state Capitol after lawmaker opens door
Now playing
02:28
GOP senator: We are not a party led by just 1 person
CNN
Now playing
01:40
Biden adviser on school reopenings: We can't look into a crystal ball
Salt Lake Tribune
Now playing
03:58
Sen. Mitt Romney booed while speaking at Utah GOP convention
CNN
Now playing
04:34
Former GOP lawmaker sounds off on Republican party
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrack's 50th Anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2021.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrack's 50th Anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2021.
Now playing
03:47
Biden pushes infrastructure plan: We're behind the rest of the world
CNN
Now playing
04:25
John King on new CNN poll: It's stunning. It's depressing
US President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP/POOL/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Now playing
02:23
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney defends fist bump with Biden
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, prepares to speak after the Republican Policy Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, prepares to speak after the Republican Policy Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
03:10
McConnell sends letter to Education secretary on 1619 Project
Getty Images
Now playing
00:43
Coates: This should be a cause for concern for Gaetz
CNN
Now playing
02:19
James Carville: This is a problem for Democrats
CNN
Now playing
04:15
Men with badges tried to stop CNN reporter, and they weren't police
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the White House on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the White House on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:58
US investigating mysterious energy attack near White House
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Now playing
03:20
Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share'
(CNN) —  

A legal adviser to Rudy Giuliani said he hopes former President Donald Trump will join in a court fight to attempt to block federal prosecutors from accessing seized material Giuliani believes is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is not formally representing Giuliani but acting in an advisory capacity, said the former New York City mayor will likely file a court challenge and wants his former clients to also seek to prevent prosecutors from examining the material.

“Hope the people whose information is privileged, like Donald Trump, would join the lawsuit and say look you can’t see my stuff,” Dershowitz told CNN.

Dershowitz, a retired Harvard Law School professor, served on then-President Trump’s defense team in the first impeachment trial. His career has mostly been focused on individual civil liberties.

Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to requests from CNN for comment. Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, did not return a call for comment.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is preparing for the first presidential debate with former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is preparing for the first presidential debate with former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Related Article Trump allies worry Giuliani raid sent 'strong message' to ex-President's inner circle

Federal authorities last week seized Giuliani’s electronic devices as a result of search warrants executed on his Manhattan residence and office. Costello said shortly after the warrants were served on his client that the devices are “replete with the material covered by the attorney-client privilege and other constitutional privileges.”

Trump’s other former attorney Michael Cohen went to court in 2018 to fight over privilege issues after prosecutors raided his home, office and hotel room.

Cohen’s attorneys first sought a temporary restraining order to prevent investigators from reviewing the seized material. After a federal judge denied that request, Cohen’s attorneys successfully sought the appointment of a “special master,” a court-appointed independent authority to review the material and determine which documents were privileged.

The special master ultimately concluded that privilege applied to only a small portion of the thousands of pages of seized documents.