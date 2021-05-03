Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share'

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the White House on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, prepares to speak after the Republican Policy Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrack's 50th Anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2021.

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) —

A legal adviser to Rudy Giuliani said he hopes former President Donald Trump will join in a court fight to attempt to block federal prosecutors from accessing seized material Giuliani believes is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is not formally representing Giuliani but acting in an advisory capacity, said the former New York City mayor will likely file a court challenge and wants his former clients to also seek to prevent prosecutors from examining the material.

“Hope the people whose information is privileged, like Donald Trump, would join the lawsuit and say look you can’t see my stuff,” Dershowitz told CNN.

Dershowitz, a retired Harvard Law School professor, served on then-President Trump’s defense team in the first impeachment trial. His career has mostly been focused on individual civil liberties.

Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to requests from CNN for comment. Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, did not return a call for comment.

Federal authorities last week seized Giuliani’s electronic devices as a result of search warrants executed on his Manhattan residence and office. Costello said shortly after the warrants were served on his client that the devices are “replete with the material covered by the attorney-client privilege and other constitutional privileges.”

Trump’s other former attorney Michael Cohen went to court in 2018 to fight over privilege issues after prosecutors raided his home, office and hotel room.

Cohen’s attorneys first sought a temporary restraining order to prevent investigators from reviewing the seized material. After a federal judge denied that request, Cohen’s attorneys successfully sought the appointment of a “special master,” a court-appointed independent authority to review the material and determine which documents were privileged.

The special master ultimately concluded that privilege applied to only a small portion of the thousands of pages of seized documents.