German police arrest couple suspected of trading newborn babies

Berlin (CNN) Two people have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of trading newborn babies, police said Monday.

Officers arrested the two Bulgarian nationals in Neunkirchen, in the state of Saarland on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

The 58 year-old-man and his 51-year-old wife are accused of being part of a criminal organization which trades in newborn babies. Both are now in custody, police said.

The case originated in Bulgaria, where authorities had issued a European Arrest Warrant for the couple.

The two are thought to have brought at least eight heavily pregnant women from Bulgaria to neighboring Greece.

