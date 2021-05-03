(CNN) —

If your mom loves wine, resist the urge to simply buy her a bottle from your local wine store. This Mother’s Day, gift her something that will elevate her experience for the wines to come, and make it even more tasty. To help you out a bit, we’ve rounded up some practical, thoughtful and personalized presents that your wine-obsessed mom will truly appreciate.

From electric openers to glasses to kits to make her own wine, keep reading to find the perfect gift for her. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for any mom, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts, unique gifts and flower delivery.

Secura Electric Wine Opener ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener

She can’t enjoy her favorite bottles of wine without a proper way to open them, right? Save her the hassle of manipulating her manual wine opener with this top-rated electric model that’s generated over 18,700 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Coravin Pivot+ Wine Preservation System ($129; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Coravin Pivot+ Wine Preservation System

Coravin recently launched this Pivot+ Wine Preservation System that’s a major game changer for any wine lover. Featuring the Pivot system, two stoppers, two Coravin Pure capsules and an aerator, this works to effortlessly preserve your wine for up to four weeks. This way, her last glass will taste just as good as the first.

Left Coast Original Sommelier Personalized Wine Board (starting at $32, originally starting at $40; etsy.com)

Etsy Left Coast Original Sommelier Personalized Wine Board

Is your mom hoping to host dinner parties once it’s safe? If so, get her this personalized wine board that will elegantly display her bottle of the evening. Handmade in Florida, this even has space to hold four glasses and a couple light snacks.

Uncommon Goods Merlot Wine Making Kit ($60; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Merlot Wine Making Kit

Give your mom the gift of making her own wine with this special kit that includes everything she’ll need to make a gallon of merlot from grapes grown in Chile. You never know — this could be the start of an exciting new hobby.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Double-Wall White Wine Stemless Glasses ($65.95, originally $124; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Double-Wall White Wine Stemless Glasses

A set of high-quality wine glasses is sure to do the trick, especially if the occasion calls for a casual stemless. These are double-walled, so they’ll keep your wine cold without dealing with the annoying condensation.

Anthropologie Mayfair Wall-Mounted Wine Glass Shelf ($178; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Mayfair Wall-Mounted Winie Glass Shelf

Did she spend quarantine trying to upgrade her home bar? Gift her this mounted wine glass shelf that elegantly displays her wine bottles and glasses. One reviewer says that they “love the way it enhanced the look and feel of [their] kitchen space.”

Ivation Compressor Wine Refrigerator ($199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ivation Compressor Wine Refrigerator

Nothing says wine-obsessed quite like a wine fridge. Splurge on your mom this Mother’s Day with this version that will ensure her bottles stay at her desired temperature. It even features removable racks and touch controls for extra customization.

’How To Drink Wine’ by Grant Reynolds & Chris Stang ($16.99; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters How To Drink Wine by Grant Reynolds & Chris Stang

Is your mom eager to learn more about the wine she drinks? If so, she could totally use this book that helps demystify the complex world of wine — starting with the basics. She’ll learn everything from wine pairings to navigating a wine store.

Anthropologie Dapper Dog Wine Bottle Holder ($118; anthropologie.com)

Amazon Anthropologie Dapper Dog Wine Bottle Holder

Dogs and wine are the key to happiness, right? It’s easy to see why this wine bottle holder would make an excellent gift.

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover ($7.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover

Accidents happen, so it’s necessary to have something on hand to clean up any messes. If she always has a glass of red in hand, gift her this wine stain remover that’s known to remove stains from clothing and furniture effortlessly.

MasterClass James Suckling Wine Appreciation Course (starting at $90; masterclass.com)

MasterClass MasterClass James Suckling Wine Appreciation Course

With this MasterClass course, your mom will truly be able to appreciate her wine. Taught by wine critic James Suckling, the course explores topics ranging from discerning flavors to reading a wine list that will help her become a master in no time.

Uncommon Goods Wine Cork States ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Wine Cork States

Some bottles of wine are too precious to simply throw away the corks. Gift this in her preferred state to preserve the corks of her most cherished bottles. This makes for a statement home decor piece too.

Vinglacé Wine Chiller ($89.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vinglacé Wine Chiller

This vacuum-insulated, stainless steel number is meant to keep a bottle perfectly chilled for hours. Now she won’t have to worry about her precious bottle overheating, especially as we approach warmer temperatures.

Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glass ($16; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glass

One reviewer describes this wine glass as “very unique and highly recommended if you want to impress your future guests.” Top rated at Anthropologie, a couple of these glasses would make an excellent addition to your mom’s wine cart or tablescape.

SipCaddy Shower Wine Holder ($14.85; amazon.com)

Amazon SipCaddy Shower Wine Holder

For days that feel truly overwhelming, she’ll love having this to hold her wine close while taking a bath.

The Wedding Party Store Engraved Wine Tool Set (starting at $29.99; etsy.com)

Etsy The Wedding Party Store Engraved Wine Tool Set

Even if she already has wine tools, she’ll appreciate this set that features everything to open, pour and store a bottle of wine, with the added bonus of being personalized just for her.

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($42.03, originally $59.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter

There’s something so sophisticated about serving wine straight from the decanter. If that’s her vibe, gift her this number that fits an entire standard wine bottle (750 milliliters) and enhances the taste by exposing it to the right amount of oxygen.

Uncommon Goods Wine Chilling Coasters With Glasses, Set of 2 ($42; uncommongoods.com)

Amazon Uncommon Goods Wine Chilling Coasters With Glasses, Set of 2

When the wine is best served chilled, opt for these chilling coasters instead of watering it down with ice. Just keep them in the freezer and place stemless glasses in the coaster to keep the wine cold.

Baggu Wine Bags, Set of 3 ($28; baggu.com)

Baggu Baggu Wine Bags, Set of 3

After a year of being cooped up at home, many of us are eager for adventures to come. She’ll appreciate this set by Baggu to tote her bottles wherever she needs.