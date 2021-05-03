(CNN) —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

April saw readers shopping for things to get better sleep and spend more time outside. From alarm clocks to patio lights, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in April.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Our favorite eye mask of 2021 beat out masks costing twice as much, thanks to its built-in nose wire that completely blocks out light. It’s also soft and comfy, and it stays put all night long.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

Prep your skin for warmer weather with this Japanese towel, which features an exfoliating weave to slough away rough, dry skin in the shower. Check out our review of it here.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($16.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

An easy-to-read, motion-sensing display is just one reason why we deemed this the best alarm clock around.

Lifewit Large-Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This large-capacity storage bag is the perfect place for all your winter clothes and extra linens. (Check out plenty more home organization ideas here!)

Homall Gaming Chair (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Underscored senior tech writer Michael Andronico declared this inexpensive yet supremely comfortable gaming chair the ultimate work-from-home accessory.

Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids, 7-Pack ($17.97; amazon.com)

Stop struggling with cling wrap and pick up a set of these reusable silicone lids, which keep food fresher longer and can help prevent spills. (We’ve got even more cool home finds under $100 for you here.)

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.99; amazon.com)

An extremely specific but also extremely handy kitchen tool for avocado aficionados.

Wyze Smart Scale ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best smart scale of the year pairs with apps by Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and more to help you stay on top of your fitness goals. The fact that it looks so sleek and elegant is just a bonus!

Cleverfy Shower Steamers ($15.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Readers keep loving these aromatic shower bombs, which can make any bathroom feel a little more luxurious.

HP Envy Pro 6455 Wireless Printer ($149.99; amazon.com)

The feature-filled HP Envy Pro is the best printer you can buy right now. It prints, scans and copies like, well, a pro, and won’t take up much of your work-from-home space.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($16.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Grab a 10-pack of these absorbent, reusable and biodegradable cloths to clean up messes without all the paper waste. Check out our review of them here.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($13.30, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw removes 99.99% of waterborne parasites and bacteria, so just toss one into your bag for safer hydration wherever you go.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

It’s finally patio season! Keep things going after the sun sets with this battery-powered light, which attaches directly to your umbrella pole (and can also be hung from tents or trees). Check out more of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Mzoo Eye Mask ($17.99; amazon.com)

Another excellent eye mask option, the Mzoo features concave molded cups that avoid putting pressure on your eyes.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes ($11.97; amazon.com)

They’re back! Keep things fresh and clean with this three-pack of the bestselling wipes, which are proven to wipe out 99.9% of viruses.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light ($27.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

A ring light is the secret to perfect selfies and well-lit Zooms, and Emart makes the best ring light around.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you want high-quality earbuds on a budget, you want the EarFun Air. In our testing, we found their sound to be comparable to much more expensive models, including the Apple AirPods Pro.

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Keep drains running smoothly with this bestselling little gadget, which stops nasty clogs in their tracks.

Hydroluxe 1433 Handheld Shower Head & Rain Shower Combo ($25.99; amazon.com)

One of the easiest ways to make your bathroom feel more luxurious is simply to upgrade your shower head. This model features both a stationary and a handheld head, and it boasts more than 13,000 5-star ratings.

JW Pet Megalast Ball (starting at $5.94; amazon.com)

This lightweight, vanilla-infused toy is a much better bet for dogs than rough tennis balls, which can wreak havoc on their teeth. (And we’ve got more must-have dog products for you here!)