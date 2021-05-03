(CNN) —

A love of gardening has sprouted in many of us over the last year, but for many moms, gardening has been a sanctuary for ages.

To properly appreciate them this Mother’s Day, we’ve gathered up a bunch of gifts that celebrate a fascination with flora. Looking for more gift ideas? Check our guides on gifts for every type of mom, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts, unique gifts, gift baskets and flower delivery.

Gardener’s Log Book: A 5-Year Planner ($15.29, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

A waterproof book for logging planting dates, blooms and harvests is a brilliant gift for someone who is looking to zero in on the perfect gardening cycle. This is loaded with useful appendices on all things garden-related as well as handy reminders by season.

EightAcorns Botanical Pressed Flower Brass Jewelry ($55; etsy.com)

The garden will always be close to her heart when she wears this necklace. Pressed and dried cornflowers, daisies and other carefully arranged botanicals are set in clear resin and can be ordered as a vertical or horizontal pendant on an 18-inch chain.

Dagny Pitcher ($38; anthropologie.com)

Whether used as a resting spot for fresh plucked flowers from the garden or for juice on the brunch table, this hand-painted earthenware pitcher will be a welcome centerpiece.

The Juliet ($65; urbanstems.com)

This bright, light and oh-so-spring bouquet of delphinium, lisianthus, free spirit roses and starry asters is a colorful celebration of the season — and the person you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day. Upgrade the bouquet with all sorts of goodies, from champagne gummy bears to scented candles, for an extra charge.

Floral-Printed Weeder Glove Spa Gift Set ($24; uncommongoods.com)

These dainty English garden-themed gardening gloves are breathable on top and coated in grippy nitrile on the palms, making them pretty and hardworking. After gardening, use the included hand soap with shea butter and apricot seeds to soften skin and remove grime like a boss.

‘Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers’ by Jessica Roux (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Learn how to say anything without saying a word just like the Victorians did by consulting this 224-page guidebook to the hidden meanings of plants and flowers. This is a lovely gift for the gardener and flower lover alike.

Easy Peasy Collection ($65; bloomscape.com)

Two types of sansevieria and one ponytail palm come potted in 4-inch terra-cotta pots with saucers that stand a total of up to 10 inches tall each. This is a solid introduction set for the aspirational gardener because these little guys can survive on sporadic watering and in any kind of light from intermittent low to bright and direct.

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Class ($50 per person; uncommongoods.com)

Flower arranger extraordinaire Nsombi Woodson will teach Mom — and you, if you spring for two tickets — how to turn a ho-hum store-bought bouquet and boring glass vase into something special in this 90-minute Zoom class on Mother’s Day. The experience will be something that won’t crowd a shelf and will last forever in her memory.

Dikaou LED Flame Torch Atmosphere Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker ($39.99; amazon.com)

For long days — or long evenings — in the garden, a little mood lighting and musical inspiration can go a long way. This Bluetooth speaker hooks up to her iPhone, iPad or Android device for easy control of the tunes and features beautiful flickering faux candlelight.

Artist’s Garden Seed Kits ($22; uncommongoods.com)

Garden and art lovers will swoon over this unique gift. Ten seed packets of flowers and greens are as beautiful in the package as when in full bloom. The Hudson Valley Seed Co. started as the United States’ first seed library that catalogs heirloom seeds from the northeastern United States. Each year they commission artists to produce 20 new artworks that represent each type of new seed added to the “library.” This art is then also printed on each related seed packet for every purchaser to enjoy.

Pirouette Flower Wind Spinner Stake ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Choose from colorful geranium or soft yellow and white plumeria garden stakes designed to twirl in the breeze. The leaves and bloom spin independently for a mesmerizing effect that adds whimsy to any garden. Note: Each stake is between 25 and 27 inches high.

Bloomsy Deluxe Bouquet Subscription (starting at $49.99 per month; bloomsybox.com)

Twenty to 24 fresh, unique, seasonal and hand-tied blooms will be delivered each month to brighten the whole year. Each bouquet comes with care instructions and information. Choose from month-to-month, three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions.

And for Underscored readers, you can use the code CNN20 to get 20% off your first BloomsyBox purchase.

Langleymetalworks ‘Welcome to the Garden’ Custom Garden Sign ($60.83, originally $86.90; etsy.com)

For proud or prize-winning gardeners, this custom metal garden sign is just the ticket to a happy Mother’s Day. Choose from 12 colors and personalize the name with up to 30 letters.

Plant Theatre Funky Veg Starter Kit ($26.99; amazon.com)

If Mom loves picking up new, never-before-seen kinds of veggies at the farmers market, this is the kit for her. It comes with everything she’ll need to start growing purple carrots, yellow zucchini, striped tomatoes, red Brussels sprouts and multicolored Swiss chard indoors or out.

Gardener’s Harvest Basket ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Brilliantly designed with a large, shallow wire bowl, this harvest basket is perfect for plucking something delicious for dinner right off the plant and hosing off any dirt before bringing it in.

‘Dreamscapes: Inspiration and Beauty in Gardens Near and Far’ by Claire Takacs ($39.51, originally $50; amazon.com)

If a coffee table book is more your Mom’s kind of garden love, then let the oohs and aahs begin with this stunning collection of photos from gardens around the globe at their peak beauty.

RustyBirdsShop Hand-Painted Metal Hummingbird Garden Stake ($17.50; etsy.com)

Artsy moms will appreciate this sweet little hand-painted hummingbird friend. Made for Mom to tuck into the garden or a potted indoor plant, the 16-inch garden stake sculpture adds a touch of beauty wherever it finds a home.

Extra-Large Bamboo Palm ($195; bloomscape.com)

Standing at around 4 to 5 feet tall on arrival, this plant has some serious “wow” factor. But it’s this plant’s versatility that makes it a great gift for any kind of gardener. Bamboo palms are extremely low maintenance and thrive in anything from low to bright light. It will look just as lovely in an entryway, living room, patio or backyard.