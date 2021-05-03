(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best white noise machine, a discounted Dyson stick vac and savings on AirPods Pro. All that and more below.

Apples Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Best Buy WD My Passport 1TB External USB Portable Solid-State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is $90 off for one day only: The WD My Passport SSD is available at Best Buy for just $139.99. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access. It would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a mom who loves to DIY — just saying.

Amazon Refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Woot! is marking down a refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum to $269.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy both a 180-day warranty from Dyson.

Amazon Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini

Drown out distracting noises with our pick for best sound machine, now a few dollars off on Amazon. The Sound+Sleep Mini is now available in both black and white for just $65.61, the lowest price we’ve seen in about a month. This teardrop-shaped device boasts 48 different soundscapes — the most of any other machine we tested. Plus, it features decent sound quality, precise volume adjustments and timer functions that slowly lower the volume as you drift to sleep. Read more about the Sound+Sleep Mini here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($319.99 for members, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (our luxury pick for best hair dryer) for $80 off at Best Buy if you sign up for its free membership program. Normally, these dryers go for about $400 (and they’re rarely on sale), so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before they sell out or this promo ends.

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Basics Bulk Batteries (starting at 18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Batteries

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save 25% on packs of rechargeable AA and AAA Amazon Basics batteries — not to mention the amount you’ll save by reusing them over and over as opposed to buying disposable batteries. Or opt to take advantage of a discount on 100- to 300-packs of batteries from Amazon Basics. You’ll never want for power again.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new season with a new mattress. Casper is marking down its bestselling sleep bundles in honor of Mother’s Day. Now through May 11 you can use promo code 30OFF-BUNDLE to get 30% off bundles that include mattresses, bed frames, protectors, pillows, sheets and more — not to mention 60% off final sale items, including a Lunya Sleep Mask, throw blankets and older mattress models.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 ($329, originally $379; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

Baublebar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to Baublebar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Spring Event, with everything on site 20% off with code BB20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste — or your mom’s taste! Don’t forget Mother’s Day is on the horizon, after all. This sale will last through May 9, so choose your baubles from Baublebar while they’re down to these stunningly low prices.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit With Wired Video Doorbell ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit With Wired Video Doorbell

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a wired Ring Video Doorbell, for $199.99, down from its usual price of $249.99. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($127.46, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted linens and home items around, and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Birthday Sale, take 20% off sitewide with code BDAY, which will be automatically applied at checkout. This sale is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your bed with a new sheet bundle (opt for the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets) or seasonally appropriate comforter, or take bath time up a notch with a set of plush towels. It’s also worth browsing through Brooklinen’s collection of super-comfy loungewear — the Super-Plush Robe is an especially snuggly option.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $278.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate these deals on a range of Roombas at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vacs boasts top-notch suction power (of varying degrees, depending on the model you choose) — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filters capture 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; some models offer even more automation. So pick out the one that suits your needs — and don’t overlook the deal on a Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop either.

Echo Dot (4th Generation) (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Dot, 4th Generation

If you have yet to add an Echo Dot to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is down to just $29.99, the lowest price we’ve seen in months, while the Echo Dot With Clock is just $10 more (albeit still on sale) at $39.99. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is under $100 — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 13 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Apple AirPods Max ($532.32, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $532.32 — about $18 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Always Pan, use code GOODTASTE30 ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.