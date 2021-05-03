Taiwan's Tsai wins Canadian government-backed award that Ottawa reportedly tried to block

Hong Kong (CNN) Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has been awarded a prestigious leadership prize, in a move that could infuriate Beijing, and following reports of attempted interference by Ottawa.

This year's award is the second in a row that will likely displease Beijing, after the 2019 prize went to the people of Hong Kong "for their brave fight for their rights in the face of oppression from the government of China." Beijing regards self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and Tsai is a figure of loathing in Chinese state media.

HFX is proud to announce the winner of the 2020 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service. https://t.co/mXZO07sbXy — Halifax The Forum (@HFXforum) May 4, 2021

Ottawa was previously forced to deny reports it had tried to block the award being given to Tsai, after Politico, a media partner of HFX, reported in April that ministers had threatened to pull funding if the Taiwanese leader was chosen.