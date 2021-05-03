(CNN) On a recent afternoon in Montevideo, a small army of volunteers was gathering in the backyard of a house in Palermo, a neighborhood in the Uruguayan capital's south side. Some were peeling and cutting carrots; others were slicing onions and a third group was getting the pork loins ready. There was yet another group bringing in spices, salt, cooking oil and pots...many pots. There was no time to waste. Their mission was to prepare hundreds of hot meals by dinner time.

This is Uruguay's version of a soup kitchen during the pandemic. Here they call it the "people's pot." Nobody gets paid for their work. Most of the food is donated. And the house where these volunteers were preparing the feast is borrowed. On this particular day they were cooking pork; but the menu varies depending on what ingredients they can get on any given day. Their mission is simple: feeding those who have fallen on hard times during the Covid-19 pandemic, although others are welcome too.

Like in many other countries around the world, the pandemic has pushed into poverty many Uruguayans who were previously in the lower middle class. In Uruguay, where the death toll is among the highest in the world, economic activity fell by 6% in 2020 compared to the previous year. That year, during country's first wave of Covid-19 between March and July, one-quarter of the country's privately employed applied for unemployment benefits, according to the International Labor Organization.

Andrea Dorta is one of the volunteers working to feed the hungry, something she has been doing for almost a year. Since she started helping, she's seen the line of people seeking food grow longer and has vowed to keep on helping while there's still the need to feed the hungry.

"We're in a food crisis, one of the biggest we've had in the history of Uruguay," Dorta said. She says she understands the people she serves very well because she was recently in their shoes. The single mother of a three-year-old girl, she says she lost her job shortly into the pandemic and was left with a little more than the equivalent of 20 U.S. dollars. A bag of diapers in Uruguay costs 13.

