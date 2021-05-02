2 storm systems pose multi-day severe weather threat

(CNN) Two separate storm systems --one from the Gulf Coast region and the other coming from the Mountain West -- will threaten millions of people with severe weather Sunday and Monday.

The Gulf Coast system will arrive Sunday. More than 15 million people from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Pensacola, Florida, and northward to Memphis could experience damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

"There will be a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana during the daytime hours on Sunday," the National Weather Service Office in New Orleans explains . "Damaging winds and large hail are the most significant threats, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out."

Flash flooding will also be a concern, especially for areas of Texas and Louisiana that have been dealing with heavy rain for the past few days.

"The ground is already saturated in a lot of these areas, so it wont take much to initiate flash flooding," said Haley Brink, CNN Meteorologist. "In fact, some areas of Texas have picked up over 4 inches of rain in just the last 48 hours".

Read More