A large and destructive tornado has touched down in Tupelo, Mississippi

(CNN) A large and destructive tornado touched down in Tupelo, Mississippi, Sunday night, according to a series of tweets from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

NWS Memphis said the tornado was moving northeast at 45 mph at 9:46 pm CDT.

"This is a life threatening situation! Take cover now!," the NWS Memphis said in a tweet. "Damaging tornado moving across Tupelo."

Active tornado warnings were in place Sunday night for Mississippi, NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors said on Twitter.

"Always be prepared to go immediately to your safe place when a warning is issued. Planning minimizing any hesitation or confusion, esp. at night," NOAA WRN Ambassadors said in a tweet.

