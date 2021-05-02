A large and destructive tornado has touched down in Tupelo, Mississippi

(CNN) A large and destructive tornado touched down in Tupelo, Mississippi, Sunday night, according to a series of tweets from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

Emergency crews are assessing damage reported in Tupelo following the tornado, according to a post on the Tupelo Mayor's Office Facebook page.

"Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous -- there are reports that power lines are down in the roads," the post said. "Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also."

NWS Memphis said the tornado was moving northeast at 45 mph at 9:46 pm CDT.

"This is a life threatening situation! Take cover now!," the NWS Memphis said in a tweet. "Damaging tornado moving across Tupelo."

