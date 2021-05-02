2 dead, more than 20 hospitalized after vessel overturns off San Diego coast

(CNN) Two people are dead and nearly two dozen people were sent to hospitals after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego on Sunday morning.

San Diego Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN they received reports of a vessel that overturned near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 p.m. ET).

The department said more than 20 people were transported to local hospitals "including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center (Hillcrest), Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion and Paradise Valley Hospital."

A tweet from the department said its lifeguards and multiple agencies rescued 25 people from the water Sunday. Two of them died and 23 were taken to local hospitals.

Munoz said most of those taken to hospitals were "non-emergent," but three people were considered to be in "somewhat to very urgent status."

Read More