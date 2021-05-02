2 Indiana high school students killed in car crash on their way to prom

(CNN) What was supposed to be a jubilant rite of passage was replaced by grief and tragedy in Indiana on Saturday.

Two high school students died in a car crash on their way to the prom, Hamilton County sheriff's spokesperson Ryan McClain said.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in Arcadia, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis. When officers arrived, both students were found deceased.

The Hamilton Heights School Corporation identified them as Hamilton Heights High School senior Kalen Hart and her prom date, Lendon Byram.

Byram was a student at Cathedral High School, the Indianapolis private school said.

