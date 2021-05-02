Man charged with hate crimes in connection with attacks on synagogues in the Bronx, police say

(CNN) A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of attacks on synagogues and Jewish centers in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said.

Jordan Burnette is being charged with burglary as a hate crime and also faces numerous charges related to the acts of vandalism as alleged hate crimes that have taken place in the Riverdale community, NYPD Deputy Inspector and Hate Crimes Task Force commanding officer Jessica Corey said in a news conference Saturday evening.

"This particular individual has been linked to the multiple attacks and is going to be charged in the multiple attacks," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said.

"Hopefully life will resume back to normal, and people will be able to worship without fear," Miller added.

CNN has not been able to determine if Burnette has an attorney.

