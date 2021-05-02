9 people were shot in 2 New Orleans shootings overnight. At least 1 person has died

(CNN) Two shootings in New Orleans overnight left one dead and eight others injured, police said Sunday.

The first shooting happened in the city's Fifth District shortly before midnight. Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds, the New Orleans Police Department said.

All five were taken to a hospital, where one died. Police learned two additional shooting victims were also taken to a hospital in private vehicles.

In a separate incident, two people were shot in the Central Business District around 2 a.m. CT (3 a.m. ET), NOPD tweeted. The conditions of those two shooting victims were not immediately released.

Police have not released additional information on the shootings, such as possible motives or whether any suspects are in custody.

