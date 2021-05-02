4 arrested at a Black Lives Matter march in Louisville following the Kentucky Derby

(CNN) Four people were arrested at a Black Lives Matter march in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police, shortly after the Kentucky Derby was held at Churchill Downs a few miles away.

Two men and two women were arrested, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police did not provide the names of those arrested or the charges against them.

Police live-streamed videos from the scene on Facebook, which show demonstrators marching and carrying Black Lives Matter banners. During one arrest, police carried one handcuffed woman as demonstrators objected. A police officer said the woman refused to walk on her own.

Over the last year, activists in Louisville have protested and demanded justice for the police killing of Breonna Taylor , including at last September's Kentucky Derby . The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment during a botched police raid in March 2020.

No officer was directly charged with her death. One former detective, Brett Hankison, was indicted last year on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly through a door and window, with bullets entering an adjacent apartment where a pregnant woman, a man and a child were home, according to the state attorney general.

