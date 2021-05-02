A lesbian couple was shocked to learn they won prom king and queen

(CNN) A lesbian couple at an Ohio high school said they never expected to be voted as prom king and queen, but that's what happened last month.

Annie Wise and Riley Loudermilk, both 18, have been dating for six months. They were voted prom king and queen at Kings High School in Kings Mill, Ohio, on April 17.

They told CNN that they believe this is the first time an LGBTQ couple has been crowned prom king and queen in this district.

"I didn't think that we would've won because prom king and queen just seemed like a popularity thing," Loudermilk said. "It was definitely so exciting to know we had so many people who had supported us."

"It was super overwhelming," Wise said. "It was the best feeling in the world, definitely something I'll never forget."

