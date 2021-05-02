Police fatally shoot a man suspected of killing two teenagers in Kansas City

(CNN) Kansas City Police on Saturday fatally shot an armed man who was suspected of killing two teenagers a day earlier, authorities said.

The teenage brothers -- 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz and 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz -- were fatally shot Friday after leaving Ramadan services at their mosque, the Kansas City Police spokesperson told CNN in an email and in Twitter posts

"Officers and detectives on scene heard story after story about these promising young men who were leaders both in their community and at their mosque," KCPD said in the post. "It's become clear that Kansas City has lost two rising stars."

Police said that the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature. The suspect in the homicide, who had a warrant in this case, was identified as 25-year-old Hanad A. Abdiaziz, police said.

Kansas City Police located him on Saturday evening and tried to make contact with him, the Missouri Highway Patrol said on Twitter . The Highway Patrol said he presented a short-barreled shotgun, and an officer fatally shot him. Abdiaziz was taken to the hospital and declared dead, the agency said.

Read More