Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by deputies in North Carolina, will be laid to rest Monday. Brown, 42, was killed when Pasquotank County deputies tried to execute a warrant, officials said. Protesters have demanded bodycam footage of the shooting, but a judge ruled it'll not be released for now to allow authorities time to complete their investigation.





Two Americans on trial in the 2019 stabbing death of an Italian police officer could learn their fate Wednesday. The last court hearing is scheduled that day and will be followed by a verdict shortly afterward or Thursday. The verdict and sentencing will happen on the same day.





A preliminary hearing is set Thursday for Deonte Lee Murray, who's charged with the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Compton. He's also charged with a carjacking in which a man was shot in the leg and his Mercedes-Benz stolen.





Live from New York, it's ... Elon Musk? On Saturday, the eccentric CEO of Tesla, who's one of the richest people on the planet, will host "SNL." Musk is an unusual choice for "Saturday Night Live" -- the show rarely picks hosts from the tech or business world.

The April jobs report will be released Friday, and economists are predicting big numbers. The US economy's recovery from the pandemic strengthened in March as employers added 916,000 jobs — the biggest gain since August.