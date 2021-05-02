Eric McClure, former NASCAR driver, dies at 42

(CNN) Former stock car driver Eric McClure has died at age 42, NASCAR announced on Sunday.

The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Department confirmed McClure's death to CNN. Emergency personnel were called to McClure's home Sunday morning where they found his body.

His body was sent to Virginia Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke for an autopsy, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told CNN.

No cause of death has been provided, and McClure was active on social media as recently as Saturday.

McClure raced in NASCAR for 14 years between 2003 and 2016, primarily in NASCAR's second tier Xfinity Series. McClure competed in three races in the top tier Cup Series in his career.